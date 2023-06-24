Emmaus, Pa. apartment fire: residents displaced, firefighter hurt

Residents displaced after 3-alarm fire at Emmaus apartment complex

EMMAUS, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents are displaced and a firefighter was injured after a three-alarm fire at a Lehigh County apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were at the Colonial Crest Apartments on North 10th Street around 3 a.m. respond to the fire.

One person was injured - a firefighter whose leg was hurt.

That firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Red Cross says a temporary shelter has been set up at the nearby Emmaus High School.

We're working to confirm how many residents were impacted by the fire.