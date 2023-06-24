Watch CBS News
Local News

Emmaus, Pa. apartment fire: residents displaced, firefighter hurt

By Joe Brandt, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Residents displaced after 3-alarm fire at Emmaus apartment complex
Residents displaced after 3-alarm fire at Emmaus apartment complex 00:38

EMMAUS, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents are displaced and a firefighter was injured after a three-alarm fire at a Lehigh County apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were at the Colonial Crest Apartments on North 10th Street around 3 a.m. respond to the fire.

lehigh-county-fire-frame-7025.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

One person was injured - a firefighter whose leg was hurt.

That firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

lehigh-county-fire-frame-165.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The Red Cross says a temporary shelter has been set up at the nearby Emmaus High School.

We're working to confirm how many residents were impacted by the fire.

lehigh-county-fire-frame-6896.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

First published on June 24, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.