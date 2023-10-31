16-year-old killed in car crash near Emmaus High School in Lehigh County
EMMAUS, Pa. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash near Emmaus High School in Lehigh County on Tuesday, the coroner's office said.
The crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. in the area of North Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard.
The coroner's office said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at 3:23 p.m. He was a passenger inside a vehicle.
An autopsy will be done on Wednesday, the coroner's office said.
The crash is under investigation.
