Elmwood Park Zoo opens new veterinary health center to improve and enhance animal care

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Elmwood Park Zoo is turning 100, and it's opening a new veterinary health center to celebrate a century of fun and furry friends in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The zoo began in 1924 when a private landowner gifted a small piece of land and a few white-tailed deer to the Borough of Norristown. Managed by the Borough as part of Elmwood Park, it showcased many animals throughout the 1920s, including monkeys, bears, peacocks, deer, raccoons, and rabbits.

Besides its animal exhibits, the zoo was a popular spot due to the natural spring that gave clean water to local residents.

Fast forward 100 years, and Elmwood Park Zoo experience is elevating by adding a state-of-the-art veterinary health center.

This new facility will help enhance animal care for its diverse residents and offer visitors a unique, "day-in-the-life" view of the veterinary team.

Like Oliver, the velveteen lop, a trip to the vet usually isn't a highlight, but a wellness check at the Elmwood Park Zoo may have changed his mind.

"This is going to revolutionize our department," shared Michele Goodman, director of animal care.

Associate veterinarian, Colleen Clabbers mentioned that the new veterinary health center has enough resources to care for all the zoo's inhabitants, from the tiniest dart frogs to the mightiest zebras.

At nearly 19,000 square feet, the new center has advanced tools similar to a human dental office - an ultrasonic scaler, a drill, and a polisher. Veterinary and human medicine share many connections.

The new center includes cutting-edge X-ray technology that shows detailed images, essential for proper diagnosis and treatment. The zoo's CT scanner is another standout feature, making Elmwood the only zoo in the area to have one.

The nearest facility with this capability is probably in Ohio, zoo staff noted.

The guest experience is remarkable as visitors can watch the veterinary team in action from an overhead clear viewing area connected to the zoo's new welcome center.

"It's going to be a fantastic educational opportunity for our guests," Clabbers said, emphasizing the unique perspective guests will get.

The excitement doesn't stop with veterinary care, animals need to eat healthy food, too.

The zoo's commissary kitchen, where animal diets are made, is now on display.

Ian, the commissary manager, was busy chopping a salad for skunks and stuffing peppers for monkeys with berries and grain. He believes that specialized diets are crucial for animals.

"We're growing various items on-site that we will periodically harvest," Goodman said. "This makes the process much more convenient and beneficial for us."

In addition to the veterinary health center, the new welcome center has many displays of golden lion tamarins and turtles, interactive exhibits, and a gift shop.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Victoria Newsome contributed to this report.