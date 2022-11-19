Philadelphia honors two victims of hit-and-run crashes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Elizabeth Negron and Dia Lee were killed in hit-and-run crashes at the same intersection in Germantown. While an arrest was made in Lee's case, the Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit Negron.

The Germantown community is coming together, planting trees to honor the victims.

"She was a joy to be around," Jackie Martinez, Negron's sister, said.

Negron, 32, is remembered as a free spirit and loving mother to her two daughters.

"She just likes to, like, talk to people and introduce herself," Martinez said.

On July 3, Negron was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a white SUV mowed her down. The driver never stopped to help.

Martinez says the pain of losing her sister is still fresh.

"That's my baby sister," Martinez said. "It was hard."

Just two weeks earlier, Lee, 21, was killed in a separate hit-and-run at the same intersection.

On Friday, the Germantown Friends School, in coordination with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, planted two trees in honor of the victims.

Dr. Zarah Adams helped organize the event.

"I hope that the trees bring the families comfort," Adams said.

The memory of the victims will live on in these trees in an area where so many people live, work or go to school.

"I'm honored," Martinez said, "and like I said, it's just very hard because I just really want justice for her."

Police made an arrest in Lee's case.

Quadera Parrish, 25, turned herself in and is now charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

The driver in Negron's case is still out there.

Martinez has this message for the driver.

"Just come forward because she really did not just deserve to be hit and passed over just the way y'all did it," Martinez said.