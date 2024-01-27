LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is still buzzing after what happened at their senior night home basketball game on Thursday night.

Video of senior Eli Vivian taking the tip-off at Spring-Ford Senior High is warming hearts - and it's a moment Vivian says he'll never forget.

Eli is the Rams basketball team's manager. In case his bright smile and his bespoke Rams medallion in this photo doesn't make it obvious, this guy loves being part of the team.

"It keeps me active, it keeps me involved," Vivian said.

But playing on the team was a longshot.

"Eli has metachromatic luco dystrophy, otherwise known as MLD," his mom Becky Vivian tells us.

MLD is a rare disease that both he and his sister Ella were diagnosed with, progressively affecting the brain and motor skills.

"A few years ago, Eli could still walk," Becky said. "Obviously this disease has taken things away from him. It's typically terminal."

It's a reality that still couldn't still Eli's dream of taking to the court. Recently at dinner, he told his parents he wanted to play for the Rams.

The Vivian family shares their story with us at Spring-Ford Senior High School. CBS News Philadelphia

"We said, 'Eli, even some of your good friends who are 6 foot, they can't play on the Rams,' and he said, 'well, I believe,'" Becky added.

The belief was shared by Coach Joe Dempsey.

"I can assure you that Eli is one of the toughest guys on our team, getting out of bed every day, fighting that dreaded illness," Dempsey said.

So Thursday night, Dempsey made it happen. Eli came in for the tip-off in Thursday night's game, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

And on Eli's senior night, the Spring-Ford Rams won.

"I was emotional," Eli said.

So was his dad, Steve Vivian.

Eli with the Rams basketball team. Becky Vivian

"To see the reaction of everyone in that gymnasium, just how happy they were for him," he said.

Mom was proud, too.

"We can never thank everyone enough for their kindness," Becky said.

CBS Philadelphia's Eva Andersen: How long do you think you'll remember this moment? Eli Vivian: Forever, as long as I'm living, forever.

As long as his smile shines bright.

This story is by CBS Philadelphia reporter Eva Andersen.