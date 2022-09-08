Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. 

As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. 

The rebates are based on family size and income. With $2 million available, the goal is to get about 1,000 more electric cars and trucks on the road in the state. 

On Thursday, the DEP also announced plans to install 54 DC fast chargers in 16 high-traffic locations in 12 counties. 

The devices can charge an electric vehicle battery to 80% in 20 to 60 minutes.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 1:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.