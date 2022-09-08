Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates.

As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle.

The rebates are based on family size and income. With $2 million available, the goal is to get about 1,000 more electric cars and trucks on the road in the state.

On Thursday, the DEP also announced plans to install 54 DC fast chargers in 16 high-traffic locations in 12 counties.

The devices can charge an electric vehicle battery to 80% in 20 to 60 minutes.