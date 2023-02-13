Elected officials react to Eagles, Shapiro to fly Chiefs flag
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two elected officials also weighed into the Super Bowl result.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro traveled to Arizona to watch the big game in person. He then took to Twitter to thank the Birds for a great season.
He says while it's a tough loss, he's proud of the Eagles team adding that "the future looks bright. See you next season. #gobirds."
Sadly, Harrisburg will be flying the Kansas City Chiefs flag.
Governor Shapiro made a wager with Missouri's Governor Mike Parson that the losing team has to fly the winner's flag outside the state capitol.
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney also released a statement thanking the Birds for a good season. He statement reads, "Thank you for a thrilling season that brought joy to legions of passionate and dedicated Eagles fans from all ages and neighborhoods throughout the city and region."
He also lost a bet and will be sending some Philly treats to Missouri.
He also says, "Philadelphia has been electric with the unbelievable joy and energy you have brought to this city."
