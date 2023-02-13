Elected officials react to Eagles, Shapiro to fly Chiefs flag

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two elected officials also weighed into the Super Bowl result.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro traveled to Arizona to watch the big game in person. He then took to Twitter to thank the Birds for a great season.

He says while it's a tough loss, he's proud of the Eagles team adding that "the future looks bright. See you next season. #gobirds."

A tough loss but proud of this @Eagles team. The future looks bright. See you next season. #gobirds — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 13, 2023

Sadly, Harrisburg will be flying the Kansas City Chiefs flag.

Governor Shapiro made a wager with Missouri's Governor Mike Parson that the losing team has to fly the winner's flag outside the state capitol.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney also released a statement thanking the Birds for a good season. He statement reads, "Thank you for a thrilling season that brought joy to legions of passionate and dedicated Eagles fans from all ages and neighborhoods throughout the city and region."

He also lost a bet and will be sending some Philly treats to Missouri.

@QuintonLucasKC, as per our wager, you’ll be getting some delicious Philly food and beer from @DownNorthPizza and @PhillyBrewing. I’m also proud to support a Kansas City nonprofit of your choosing with a donation. Congratulations on your win. — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) February 13, 2023

He also says, "Philadelphia has been electric with the unbelievable joy and energy you have brought to this city."