Elderly woman killed in Newtown house fire, cause still under investigation

NEWTOWN, P.a. (CBS) -- An elderly woman was killed after a fire broke out inside a Newtown Township home Monday morning.

Newtown Township Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Weaver said the fire started just before 4:30 a.m. at a townhome on the 400 block of Mahogany Walk. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze but said one woman, whose name and age have not yet been released, was killed.

Weaver said everyone else who lived in the home was accounted for by the time the fire was brought under control.

Bob Gross, who lives in the neighborhood, told CBS Philadelphia's Jasmine Payoute there was a "large explosion" before the fire.

"It's just devastating for her and the family," Gross said.

When asked about a possible explosion, Weaver said officials are still talking to neighbors to determine what happened.

No firefighters were injured, and one other home sustained some minor smoke damage.