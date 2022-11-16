Eight billionth baby born in Dominican Republic
NEW YORK (CBS) - The world's population has now reached an estimated 8 billion people. The honor of the 8-billionth person goes to a baby born in the Dominican Republic Tuesday.
A projection from the United Nations calls the birth a "milestone in human development."
The U.N. says this unprecedented growth is because of the gradual increase in human lifespan, thanks to improvements in health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine.
