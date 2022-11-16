Watch CBS News
Eight billionth baby born in Dominican Republic

By CBS3 Staff

NEW YORK (CBS) - The world's population has now reached an estimated 8 billion people. The honor of the 8-billionth person goes to a baby born in the Dominican Republic Tuesday.

A projection from the United Nations calls the birth a "milestone in human development."

The U.N. says this unprecedented growth is because of the gradual increase in human lifespan, thanks to improvements in health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine.

November 16, 2022

