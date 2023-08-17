Watch CBS News
Local News

Nicetown school gets much-needed upgrade after decades without playground

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Edward T. Steel Elementary School gets much-needed upgrade after decades without playground
Edward T. Steel Elementary School gets much-needed upgrade after decades without playground 02:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A school in Nicetown is getting a much-needed upgrade after decades without a playground. For the first time in about 50 years, Edward T. Steel Elementary School is finally getting a playground, just in time for the first day of school.

The moment the ribbon was cut, children ran straight toward the playground, filling up each swing and forming a line for the slides. 

"They didn't have anything to play with, so we just worked hard and consistently to make sure this was a reality," said school counselor, Maria Lajara.

Before the new playground, pre-K through eighth-grade students only had recess on either the basketball court or on the few play areas on this concrete slab. But now, there are four swings and a couple of slides on top of freshly laid mulch.

"The swings! Because they're fun and they put my high up in the air," said 7-year-old Jaymi Mangum, when asked which was her favorite.

The vision for the playground was led by Lajara, who used her time outside of class to make this a reality for a community that many said is in need of this support.  

"I understand they highlight the negative, but there is a lot of good that's happening here," she said "There's a lot of good staff members who truly care for these children that pour their love into them so that they know they're safe here." 

Thanks to fundraising efforts by the nonprofit "The Block Cares," the installation of the recess equipment came at no cost to the school.  

"We want these kids to have hope that there is life beyond gun violence and trouble and drugs, and man, we can be here and make a difference and make Philadelphia great," said Joey Furjanic, CEO of The Block Cares.

Even though kids are already playing on the new playground, more will be able to have fun on it come the first day of school on Sept. 5. 

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS3 Eyewitness News. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.