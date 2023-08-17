Nicetown school gets much-needed upgrade after decades without playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A school in Nicetown is getting a much-needed upgrade after decades without a playground. For the first time in about 50 years, Edward T. Steel Elementary School is finally getting a playground, just in time for the first day of school.

The moment the ribbon was cut, children ran straight toward the playground, filling up each swing and forming a line for the slides.

"They didn't have anything to play with, so we just worked hard and consistently to make sure this was a reality," said school counselor, Maria Lajara.

Before the new playground, pre-K through eighth-grade students only had recess on either the basketball court or on the few play areas on this concrete slab. But now, there are four swings and a couple of slides on top of freshly laid mulch.

"The swings! Because they're fun and they put my high up in the air," said 7-year-old Jaymi Mangum, when asked which was her favorite.

The vision for the playground was led by Lajara, who used her time outside of class to make this a reality for a community that many said is in need of this support.

"I understand they highlight the negative, but there is a lot of good that's happening here," she said "There's a lot of good staff members who truly care for these children that pour their love into them so that they know they're safe here."



Thanks to fundraising efforts by the nonprofit "The Block Cares," the installation of the recess equipment came at no cost to the school.

"We want these kids to have hope that there is life beyond gun violence and trouble and drugs, and man, we can be here and make a difference and make Philadelphia great," said Joey Furjanic, CEO of The Block Cares.

Even though kids are already playing on the new playground, more will be able to have fun on it come the first day of school on Sept. 5.