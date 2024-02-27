Man with night vision goggles, illegal gun arrested after outside ex-girlfriend's home: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A Lansdale man was arrested after allegedly prowling outside his ex-girlfriend's home with night vision goggles while carrying an illegal gun, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Kevin Steele announced the arrests of Edward Cordenner III and Kristin Sweigard, who's accused of purchasing the gun Cordenner was carrying, on Tuesday.

The DA said around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, New Hanover police received a 911 call reporting someone was prowling outside of a woman's home on Colflesh Road.

Shortly after arriving at the home, the DA said police found Cordenner, 36, in the driveway with night vision goggles, a loaded gun and loaded magazine. The DA said Cordenner was the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cordenner allegedly resisted arrest.

Investigators later discovered Cordenner did not have a concealed carry permit and also isn't legally permitted to own a gun because of a previous conviction.

The DA's office claimed the gun was bought by Sweigard on Oct. 5, 2023.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Cordenner's home, where they seized a black suppressor, taser, ballistics vest, holsters, multiple ammunition containers, several rounds of ammunition and three more firearms.

Cordenner was arrested last week, but additional charges were added on Feb. 24, including person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, prohibited offensive weapons, illegal transfer of a firearm, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night and other related firearms charges.

The 36-year-old was arraigned and assigned cash bail set at $250,000.

Sweigard was arrested and charged with illegal purchase and sale of firearms on Feb. 23. She was arraigned and has cash bail set at $75,000.

Cordenner and Sweigard are currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for both is set for the morning of March 5.