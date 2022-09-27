Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are now investigating material from surveillance cameras in the area.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 6:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.