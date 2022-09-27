Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street.
The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police are now investigating material from surveillance cameras in the area.
