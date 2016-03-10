Eavesdropping Man Helps Lead Cops To Uncle And Cousin Accused Of Killing His Father

By Marcy Norton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An eavesdropping nephew helped lead Philadelphia police to the uncle and cousin he accused of killing his father.

Now the pair faces murder charges.

A grand jury has indicted two men on a slew of charges, including homicide, conspiracy, insurance fraud and identity theft, all related to the death of 67-year-old George Kirby, who lived in the city's Frankford Section.

The DA says the victim's brother, 60-year-old Edward R. Kirby plotted with his 34-year-old son, also named Edward, to kill George by giving him a lethal dose of prescription pills.

George, who was gravely ill, also had a history of drug addiction. The younger Edward Kirby is accused of using his uncle's identity to take out hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies in his uncle's name.

The elder Edward Kirby is accused of giving his sick brother George a bottle of methadone pills. George later died of methadone intoxication.

The DA says the victim's adult son overheard a phone call between his uncle and cousin, discussing the killing, and notified police.