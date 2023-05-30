Nearly 60 people displaced after Memorial Day fire in Easton

Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire in Easton

EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A local community is coming together to help dozens of people displaced by a holiday fire. A few neighbors said it's unreal that this happened, but find a small blessing that it happened on Memorial Day when many families were away celebrating.

But it's little comfort for some families.

In utter disbelief, Tamaya Smith tried to see what, if anything is left of her burned-out house where she and her two children once called home.

"When my friends were calling me, saying the houses by your house are on fire I was like I literally just left 10 minutes ago," Smith said.

Monday afternoon Smith was heading to a family barbecue for Memorial Day when officials say a fire started in one of the homes on 9th and Ferry Street in Easton.

The flames quickly jumped from one house to the next.

"When It got up, it ran the block," Chief Henry Hennings, of the Eason Fire Department, said. "All of these buildings were built in the 1900s, there are no firewalls and it's all blue frame construction."

"They were running up and down the street knocking on doors when I came out the flame was already up on there," Kevin Maxwell, whose home burned in the fire, said.

Maxwell and his neighbors returned to sift through the damage searching for sentimental belongings.

"Some of my coats, my suits, my tux," Maxwell said. "It's depressing to know that you lose your stuff but I got my health."

"My grandmother just passed away not even a year ago, so I just want this jacket that she used to wear. I keep it in my room and my room is right there the first window," Smith said. "I'm just hoping that it's OK."

As officials investigate what caused this fire, volunteers from the American Red Cross set up a shelter at nearby Paxinosa Elementary.

They estimate 60 people are displaced and will need financial assistance and resources for interim housing and clothing donations.

"In this situation, we're looking at 14 to 16 homes where no one is going to be able to move back in," Peter Brown, from the American Red Cross, said. "The role of the Red Cross is to make sure that families have what they need for the first 48 to 72 hours"

An unfortunate disaster which feels like deja vu for Smith.

She says not even two years ago she was in this same position when her previous home burned down.

"We were all inside last time and I'm just glad that we all weren't inside the house this time, but it doesn't feel good at all to watch it burn down again," Smith said.