Crews working to repair water main break along eastbound Route 70 in Evesham Township, New Jersey

A water main break in Burlington County is creating headaches for commuters traveling home on Route 70 Tuesday night.

The Evesham Township Police Department is advising drivers to temporarily avoid eastbound Route 70 in the area of South Cropwell Road as construction crews work to repair a water main break.

Chopper 3 was above the water main break in Evesham Township just after 6:30 p.m.

Police ask all motorists to travel by an alternate route while crews make repairs, saying it has already caused significant traffic congestion among other issues.

