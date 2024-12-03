Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews working to repair water main break along eastbound Route 70 in Evesham Township, New Jersey

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A water main break in Burlington County is creating headaches for commuters traveling home on Route 70 Tuesday night.

The Evesham Township Police Department is advising drivers to temporarily avoid eastbound Route 70 in the area of South Cropwell Road as construction crews work to repair a water main break. 

Chopper 3 was above the water main break in Evesham Township just after 6:30 p.m. 

evesham-watermain-break.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Police ask all motorists to travel by an alternate route while crews make repairs, saying it has already caused significant traffic congestion among other issues.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.