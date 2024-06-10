Fire in East Windsor, New Jersey, destroys at least 4 apartment units

Massive fire destroys multiple apartment buildings in East Windsor, New Jersey

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (CBS) -- At least four apartment units were destroyed after a fire ripped through the American Way Apartments in East Windsor, Mercer County, on Monday.

The apartments are located at 19 Avon Drive in East Windsor. Firefighters are battling flames on the roof of the two-story complex.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze, but the apartment complex was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.