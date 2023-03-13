Woman hospitalized after car crash in East Mount Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a multivehicle car crash in Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at East Upsal Street and Chew Avenue in East Mount Airy.
Police say a red SUV carrying two people collided with a black sedan with a woman and a 2-year-old child inside. The black sedan then collided with a parked car.
Police also say the child was not in a car seat, but suffered no serious injuries.
The woman in the black sedan was taken to Einstein Hospital. There is no word on her condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
