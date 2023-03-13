Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized after car crash in East Mount Airy: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman hospitalized after car crash in East Mount Airy: Philadelphia police
Woman hospitalized after car crash in East Mount Airy: Philadelphia police 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a multivehicle car crash in Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at East Upsal Street and Chew Avenue in East Mount Airy.

Police say a red SUV carrying two people collided with a black sedan with a woman and a 2-year-old child inside. The black sedan then collided with a parked car.

Police also say the child was not in a car seat, but suffered no serious injuries.

The woman in the black sedan was taken to Einstein Hospital. There is no word on her condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.