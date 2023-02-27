East Passyunk Restaurant Week kicks off with plenty of deals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are so many great restaurants in Philadelphia, and this week the spotlight will be on East Passyunk. East Passyunk Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and runs through Friday, March 10.

The East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns for its 11th year and will feature 24 different restaurants.

CBS Philadelphia was at Gabriella's Vietnam, located on the 1800 block of East Passyunk Avenue, on Monday morning for a preview of what the restaurant is offering for the two-week event.

Gabriella's Vietnam was a winner of the 2022 Best of Philly award, which co-owner and planning director Christopher Nguyen says isn't something they sought when they opened the Vietnamese BYOB.

"It means a lot because it's not something that we planned for. It was never our goal to get these accolades or awards," Nguyen said. "All we wanted to do was serve the community traditional Vietnamese food that you can't really get anywhere else. So everything's been a blessing. We really appreciate it and that's what keeps us going."

Chef Thanh Nguyen also joined CBS Philadelphia on Monday morning to run through some of the restaurant's specials.

Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, told CBS Philadelphia there are a huge variety of options for diners this year.

"It's incredible, "Leiter said. "We have everything from fine dining, lunch specials and the best thing about it really is, that all those menus and the diversity of all those restaurants that we have on East Passyunk, you're going to be able to find dishes that some are great deals for restaurant week but even more importantly, here on the menu at Gabriella's, there's going to be things that you don't find on the regular menu."

Leiter says diners will be able to explore different flavors and menu items they normally wouldn't see during restaurant week.

"If you're going to explore and go up and down the avenue," Leiter said, "there's going to be so many options for you."

Some of the restaurants participating are:

The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District has a full list of participating restaurants.