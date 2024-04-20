2 Philly officers fire shots after domestic argument turns into barricade incident in East Mount Airy, police say

Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center plan another strike and more Philadelphia top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was taken into custody after a domestic argument turned into a barricade incident in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Two Philadelphia police officers responded to an apartment building on East Cliveden Street after receiving reports of a person with a gun just after 1 a.m.

According to police, the incident inside the apartment began after a 23-year-old woman got into, what police are calling a "domestic argument" with a 23-year-old man and then asked him to leave. The 23-year-old man originally left the apartment, but then police said, he returned through a window.

The 23-year-old man allegedly then grabbed the woman by the arm and continued to argue with her inside a bedroom, according to police.

A 26-year-old, who police said was the topic of the fight between the 23-year-old man and woman, then knocked on the door to the apartment. The woman alleged that the 23-year-old man then grabbed a hammer and went to confront the 26-year-old man at the door.

When the two officers arrived at the East Mount Airy apartment, the 26-year-old man was asking for the 23-year-old man to come outside the building. Police said that the 26-year-old man then said "Oh — you have a hammer," and moved away from the front door.

According to police, the 23-year-old man came outside pointing, what they said appeared to be a firearm; the officers responded by firing their weapons.

The 23-year-old went back into the apartment building and police requested the SWAT team as a barricade was declared.

Authorities said the 23-year-old eventually left the apartment and was taken into custody. He had suffered a gunshot wound to one of his arms, a graze wound to the other and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His charges related to the incident are pending.

Police recovered a hammer at the scene. Officials said the Saturday morning incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence