Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.
Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.