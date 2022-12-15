Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.

Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.