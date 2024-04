1 shot in East Lansdowne; suspect at-large, police say

1 shot in East Lansdowne; suspect at-large, police say

1 shot in East Lansdowne; suspect at-large, police say

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A person was shot in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The suspect in the shooting is at large, police said.

The shooting victim's condition isn't known at this time.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.