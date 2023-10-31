Watch CBS News
Eagleville man builds corn maze for neighborhood kids for Halloween

By Kim Hudson, Will Kenworthy

/ CBS Philadelphia

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- An Eagleville man is prepared to open his front yard for Halloween fun with a homemade corn maze built for children up to 8 years old. 

Sherman Keller is living out a childhood Halloween dream. 

"Growing up, you know everybody has that house that they always visited that just went crazy for Halloween. Well, that house happened to be the one directly across the street from mine. So all growing up, I've seen nothing but crazy Halloween stuff," he said. "And I figured when I had my own house, that I'd be that guy." 

He said he wanted younger kids to have fun, not nightmares after they visited his corn maze.  

Keller said he made sure his corn maze props had minimal fake blood. He also only had bones, not replicas of severed body parts in the maze. 

He first built the corn maze with his son when the boy was 1 year old and his daughter when she was 12 years old.  

Keller said the best part of his maze is that admission is free. He invited families to spend Halloween night at the maze. 

It is located at 22 Featherbed Lane, Eagleville, Pennsylvania, 19403. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 5:09 PM EDT

