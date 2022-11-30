Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles will wear cleats promoting charitable causes

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 30, 2022 (A.M.)
Digital Brief: Nov. 30, 2022 (A.M.) 02:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may notice something different when the Eagles take the field this Sunday against Tennessee. The players will be wearing special cleats to show off the charities that are important to them.

There are cleats to support cancer foundations and local charities like "Girls on the Run." 

Multiple players including Shaun Bradley, Jake Elliott and Haason Reddick will wear cleats supporting Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit fighting against gun violence.

Bradley's cleats pay tribute to 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, who was shot and killed in September after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Here are some of the other cleats players will be wearing and the causes they promote.

Grant Calcaterra, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

ipiccy-cleats-2.jpg
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, Eagles Autism Foundation

brandon-graham-cleats.jpg
Eagles Autism Foundation Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata, American Association for Cancer Research

jordan-mailata-cleats.jpg
American Association for Cancer Research Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Johnson, Girls Who Run

ipiccy-cleats-3.jpg
Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown, Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention

aj-brown-cleats.jpg
Open Door Abuse Awareness & Prevention Philadelphia Eagles
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.