Eagles will wear cleats promoting charitable causes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may notice something different when the Eagles take the field this Sunday against Tennessee. The players will be wearing special cleats to show off the charities that are important to them.

There are cleats to support cancer foundations and local charities like "Girls on the Run."

Multiple players including Shaun Bradley, Jake Elliott and Haason Reddick will wear cleats supporting Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit fighting against gun violence.

Bradley's cleats pay tribute to 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, who was shot and killed in September after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Here are some of the other cleats players will be wearing and the causes they promote.

Grant Calcaterra, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, Eagles Autism Foundation

Eagles Autism Foundation Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata, American Association for Cancer Research

American Association for Cancer Research Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Johnson, Girls Who Run

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown, Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention

Open Door Abuse Awareness & Prevention Philadelphia Eagles