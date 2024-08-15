How to watch Philadelphia Eagles-New England Patriots Week 2 preseason and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a dramatic finish to last week's preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles will be back in action tonight.

The Eagles will take on the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in Week 2 of the preseason.

Here's how to watch Philadelphia's game against New England and everything else you need to know.

How to watch Eagles-Patriots

Birds fans can tune in to the Eagles-Patriots preseason game on NBC10. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and the game will also air on Sports Radio 94WIP.

The game will also be available to watch through NFL+.

What to watch in Eagles-Patriots

As we get closer to teams having to trim their roster to 53 players, the position battles become even more crucial.

The Eagles have several position battles ongoing in camp, including at linebacker, cornerback, starting right guard and wide receiver three.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Michael Dwyer / AP

It will also be interesting to see if we get a glimpse of Philadelphia's offensive starters in Kellen Moore's new offense against the Patriots tonight. Pretty much all of the offensive starters, including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and others, didn't play last week against Baltimore.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said last week's rainy weather forecast played a role in that decision.

The Eagles had a joint practice against New England on Tuesday, so maybe the coaching staff is holding back on playing their offensive starters once again despite learning a new offense.

How to get Eagles-Patriots tickets

Gillette Stadium is just over a five-hour drive from Philadelphia, but since it's still summer, fans might still make the trip to see the Birds in the preseason.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster and other third-party sites like SeatGeek and StubHub.

Eagles-Patriots betting odds

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles +2.5 underdogs against the Patriots in Week 2 of the preseason.

The over-under is set at 35.5 for the game.

Eagles' remaining preseason schedule

Week 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m.