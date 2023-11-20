Meet the Eagles super fan who's helping other women get into football

How this Eagles super fan is getting more fans into the game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The much-anticipated Super Bowl 57 rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is here. Some Eagles fans are headed to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Birds for their rematch against the Chiefs.

The Eagles are looking for their ninth win, and Monday's game means another on-field showdown. Super fans like Shirley Dash will be along for the ride.

"Monday night games it's a long day," Dash said. "You have to work, prepare for tonight's game."

Around Philadelphia, Dash is known as "EagleShirley."

Dash said Bird Nation is special and with so much negative attention brought to the city, sports is a connector.

"When we are winning and the Phillies are doing good, the Sixers, the Flyers are doing good, you hear the morale," Dash said. "It feels so good throughout the city."

Dash said she never missed a game, rather it's in person or watching from her home with loved ones. As a little girl from North Philadelphia, her brother taught her about sports and to see her brand build is a proud moment.

In her spare time, she runs Football 101 Do's and Don'ts -- a series of classes that teach women about football and how they can also be part of the game.

Besides meeting countless fans, Dash has made appearances in Eagles commercials and a 2019 documentary, "Maybe Next This Year."

Before Dash left our studio, she had one word for the Eagles, "WIN" and "Don't get hurt."