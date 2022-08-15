Watch CBS News
Eagles trade JJ Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The JJ Arcega-Whiteside era in Philadelphia has come to an end. The Eagles on Monday traded the wide receiver-turned-tight-end to the Seattle Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi.

Arcega-Whiteside was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Stanford University, but his collegiate success never translated with the Eagles.

In three seasons, Arcega-Whiteside has 16 career receptions for 290 yards and just one receiving touchdown.

During the offseason, JJAW converted to tight end, but it wasn't enough to stick in Philadelphia.

Amadi was also a 2019 draft pick, a fourth-rounder by Seattle out of Oregon University.

The 5-foot-9 safety has 125 career tackles, 12 pass deflections and one career interception in 47 games.

