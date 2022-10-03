Eagles fans comment on the Birds' performance the morning after

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles and the fans have a lot to celebrate Monday morning. The Birds are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

The Eagles are hanging onto those bragging rights while battling intense wind and rain on the field.

The Birds defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 29 to 21.

Fans welcomed back former head coach Doug Pederson who went head-to-head with Nick Sirianni.

The drizzles we're seeing Monday morning is pretty much what fans were also experiencing while tailgating and watching the game.

CBS3 caught up with some fans Monday morning at Oregon Diner about the Bird's performance.

"At first it was anxious crazy, a little upsetting, but we settled down. We got back to what we do. We ran the ball, passed the ball and we came out with a victory 4-0," Eagles fan Steven Gilkin said.

"It was great. It was nice to have a season 4-0 and have everything be so positive and no major injuries which is always nice," Chumley Singer, also an Eagles fan, said.

"I'm happy for the Eagles. I'm glad they bring a win to the city," Merneesha Price, another fan of the Birds, said.

Next weekend the Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals.