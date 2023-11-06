Eagles honor veterans, retirees in Salute to Service Game presented by Toyota

Retired Army veteran shares experience of being honored by the Eagles in Salute to Service Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Long before the Philadelphia Eagles claimed victory against the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, the team gave a special honor to the men and women of the armed forces who serve and have served our country.

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Pitts was one of the veterans honored.

"Awe, it was just amazing, the energy there was incredible. You can really tell the fan's appreciation -- every time they recognized a veteran on the field, the crowd went nuts," Pitts said.

It was all part of the Salute to Service Game presented by Toyota.

"It feels great to know that everyday citizens appreciate everything that we've done and sacrificed, but also that they continue to do so," he said. "I mean the war is over now, so that's a great feeling."

Pitts served in the U.S. Army doing two tours in Afghanistan before receiving the Medal of Honor in 2014 for his actions in the war. He's now an ambassador for Toyota's Hiring Our Heroes, which has helped thousands of veterans and their spouses transition into the workforce after serving in the military.

"Fifty-thousand, you know over 26,000 of those were veterans ... things like Toyota's Resume Engine, that allows people to enter their military experiences and translate them into a resume that would make sense to civilians in the workplace," Pitts said.

Toyota's Salute to Service campaign aims to show appreciation for veterans like retired Officer Pitts and thousands of others, who make our country proud.