Eagles release statement about incident involving wide receiver Zack Pascal

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS) — CBS News Philadelphia received a statement from the Eagles about an incident involving wide receiver Zach Pascal. Below is their statement:

"The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine."

There were reports of a robbery in the 300 block of Manor Park Drive in Upper Marlboro. The Prince George's County police also released a statement about the crime.

"The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a citizen robbery in the 5300 block of Manor Park Drive in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The robbery occurred this morning at approximately 2:25 am. The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim's property at gunpoint. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS."  

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 11:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

