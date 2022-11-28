Watch Live: Nick Sirianni talks to media after win over Packers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon following the team's 40-33 victory over the Packers. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with the media
- When: Monday, Nov. 28
- Time: 2:45 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your steaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
