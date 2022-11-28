Watch Live: Nick Sirianni talks to media after win over Packers

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon following the team's 40-33 victory over the Packers. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with the media
  • When: Monday, Nov. 28
  • Time: 2:45 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your steaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
First published on October 28, 2022 / 9:01 AM

