Eagles to take on Packers at the Linc; 9-1 vs. 4-7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday night, the Eagles will look to become the first team in the NFL with ten wins. They play the 4-7 Packers, an 8:20 p.m. kickoff at the Linc.

It's been a down year for Green Bay. They're way behind the rest of the pack in the NFC playoff race.

The Eagles were in a similar situation a year ago, so they know what kind of team they'll face.

"You just have to be so locked into the moment because whether you're 9-1 or 3-6, whatever it may be, you still can't see the top of the mountain that you really want to get to. All you can see is a little bit at a time. And the higher you climb, the harder it is, you know, the elements get harder no matter who you're playing," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

"They cause problems up front and have really good defensive backs and the linebackers really fly to the ball, they're fast, big and physical," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "So, I think for us, we just got to execute, you know, execute, control the things that we can and just play good offensive football."

Here is the Sunday Lineup on CBS3: