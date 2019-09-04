Watch CBS News
Nude Photos Of Eagles Offensive Linemen In ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue Released

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nude photos of the Eagles offensive linemen in ESPN The Magazine's Body issue were digitally released on Wednesday. The tailgate-themed photos of linemen Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai were taken in Philadelphia.

Offensive linemen Jason Peters was not featured in the magazine.

Eagles OL1
Credit: Andrew Hetherington for ESPN
Eagles OL3
Credit: Andrew Hetherington for ESPN
Eagles OL5
Credit: Andrew Hetherington for ESPN
Eagles OL4
Credit: Andrew Hetherington for ESPN

The final print version of ESPN Magazine's The Body issue will be released on Sept. 6.

