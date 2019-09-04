Nude Photos Of Eagles Offensive Linemen In ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue Released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nude photos of the Eagles offensive linemen in ESPN The Magazine's Body issue were digitally released on Wednesday. The tailgate-themed photos of linemen Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai were taken in Philadelphia.
Offensive linemen Jason Peters was not featured in the magazine.
The final print version of ESPN Magazine's The Body issue will be released on Sept. 6.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.