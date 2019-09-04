Nude Photos Of Eagles Offensive Linemen In ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue Released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nude photos of the Eagles offensive linemen in ESPN The Magazine's Body issue were digitally released on Wednesday. The tailgate-themed photos of linemen Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai were taken in Philadelphia.

Offensive linemen Jason Peters was not featured in the magazine.

Credit: Andrew Hetherington for ESPN

The final print version of ESPN Magazine's The Body issue will be released on Sept. 6.