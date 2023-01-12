Eagles mock draft roundup 1.0: Georgia CB replaces Bradberry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have their eyes focused on a Super Bowl run at the moment, and understandably so. Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed, earned a first-round bye and has the talent to hoist the team's second Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

But, before you know it, it will be NFL Draft season, and the Eagles have two first-round picks, including one in the top 10 thanks to last year's trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman truly worked his magic last year by acquiring the No. 10 overall pick and building a Super Bowl roster. Some of those players signed by Roseman could be in for big paydays as the Eagles will have some tough decisions once free agency opens.

Here's a roundup of some recent mock drafts on who the Eagles could select with the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft:

DL, Myles Murphy, Clemson

" A big, long edge-setting specialist with pass-rushing upside. That's who Murphy is, and it's the prototype the Eagles like at the defensive end spot."

CB, Cam Smith, South Carolina

"The Philadelphia Eagles own the NFL's best record and deepest overall roster. Yet, the organization finds itself among the top half of the first round thanks to a shrewd draft-day trade this past spring by general manager Howie Roseman. With the New Orleans Saints providing a quality selection after an underachieving season, the Eagles can address a premium position with one of the class' best in coverage. "South Carolina's Cam Smith is another long cornerback who does his best work in man coverage," Giddings said. "He is a bit raw in his technique but presents great upside. "The Eagles have aging cornerbacks and a strong front seven. The addition of a top cornerback prospect in this draft would only help solidify an already very good defense. Smith could earn a starting spot on the outside or over the slot. Maybe he just adds quality depth in his first year." Darius Slay turned 32 at the start of the new year, and his salary-cap figure balloons to $26.1 million for the 2023 campaign, according to Spotrac. Opposite Slay, James Bradberry isn't under contract after this season. Furthermore, both Avonte Maddox and C.J. Gardner-Johnson both experienced stints on injured reserve. A team can never have too many good corners, and Philadelphia should abide by the cliché."

CB, Kelee Ringo, Georgia

"Deferred gratification paid off for Philadelphia, which parlayed last year's multi-pick swap with the Saints into a top-10 pick this April. Quite a reward might be waiting for them in Ringo, a 6-2, 205-pound coverage ace with the unique physical profile to handle modern receivers. Taking him could help ease the blow if another team swoops in on James Bradberry in free agency."

RB, Bijan Robinson, Texas

"The Eagles are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and can act like one. Sure, many will scoff at a running back being drafted this high, but Bijan Robinson is a special talent. Bijan Robinson is a rare combination of size, vision, and playmaking ability that can be a game-changer for the Eagles' offense. He's already earned one top-10 overall grade from our scouting staff and I expect the others to follow suit this spring during cross-checks. Robinson would make a marked difference to a team with a Lombardi Trophy at the forefront of its mind. There is no other player available that boosts Philadelphia 2024 Super Bowl odds more than Robinson."

S, Brian Branch, Alabama