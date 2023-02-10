Eagles merch flying off the shelves at Pro Shop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles Pro Shop is the place to be, and leading up to Super Bowl LVII, everyone is rocking some Eagles swag, from hats to "It's a Philly Thing" shirts to lightweight Eagles jackets.

"The Monday after the [NFC championship game] win we hit the ground running getting new merchandise," Eagles director of merchandise Emily McNichol said. "Every single day. So the Monday after you win, you get a little bit, and each day you get more and more. It's been a wild two weeks and we hope it doesn't end anytime soon."

There are lots more fun items commemorating the Super Bowl run, including NFC champions shirts and pins. More recently, there were Super Bowl LVII hats and cups.

If the Eagles win against the Chiefs Sunday, the Pro Shops are going to be stocked with Super Bowl champions merch by Monday.

"If we win and when we win, the stores will open with official locker room merchandise Monday morning, so it'll be what you see them wearing after the game," McNichol said. "And we'll get new stuff every day next week."

"The feeling in the store is really electric, the fans the staff and everyone is vibing with each other," she added.

Eagles fan Tim Jarmin was at the Lincoln Financial Field location grabbing a Jalen Hurts jersey.

"I've been a Hurts fan since the beginning," he said, adding that from the beginning, he knew Hurts was "going to be the guy" for the Eagles.

There's an Eagles Pro Shop at the Linc with other locations in Cherry Hill, N.J. and Lancaster, Pa.