Will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts start against New Orleans Sunday?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Doubtful – That is the designation Jalen Hurts brings into Sunday's game against the Saints.

So you're sayin' there's a chance? Just not a good chance.

Jalen Hurts was present for practice on Friday. It's unknown how much he did Friday with the team.

If it's not Hurts, it's obviously going to be Gardner Minshew under center.

But Nick Sirianni said they don't have to make a final decision on that until game day.

"Everything matters with how he's feeling and what we feel like the timetable is, and what the doctors are saying," the coach said. "All of those -- everything matters. Everything is in play. Obviously, the first and foremost thing that's most important for Jalen is that his health is always taken into consideration first and if it's safe for him to be there. And then from there, you do what's best for the team but you first do what's best for the individual."

