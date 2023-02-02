Playing for team is Eagles' top priority for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Playing for the team. That's been a big part of the mindset for this Eagles team with multiple playmakers -- and it's proven to help them reach the big game.

As the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl, playing for each other remains a top priority.

"I appreciate the most [DeVonta Smith's] selfless, our whole room is selfless," wideout A.J. Brown said. "As a receiver you know every guy in the room want the ball, but it takes a different type of human to put yourself aside and do it for the team."

From the beginning of the season, the Eagles have held each other accountable and in one of Brown's first postgame speeches he let them know the goal.

"I told them I don't want to put no pressure on them but this is the goal," Brown said, "This is why we play the game. I'm not playing for individual awards. Playing the game to be the best and hold that trophy up at the end. We're right here. We at the door, just have to go and take it."

One win.

That's all the Birds need to secure the franchise's second Super Bowl championship.

With all the distractions leading into Super Bowl week in Arizona, Jalen Hurts has a message for his team.

"Focus on everything that's in front of you and keep the main thing, the main there," Hurts said. "There's a lot of distractions all the time. And I think this time of the year when your fortunate to make it this far, there's amplified. So, hopefully everybody can stay focus on the task at hand. Enjoy the moment. Embrace the moment. But also focus on the task at hand."