Eagles host Girls Flag Football Jamboree in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Girls in the Tri-State area got to play football on a field used by the pros Saturday.

The Eagles hosted their high school Girls Flag Football Jamboree at the NovaCare Complex.

The event featured 48 teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Scrimmages were held and the players took part in a special photo shoot.

New teams to the event were gifted uniforms and equipment to get off on the right foot.

CBS3 Staff
First published on March 18, 2023 / 7:22 PM

