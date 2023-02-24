Watch CBS News
Eagles host first coaching clinic for girls flag football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles are hosting their first-ever coaching clinic for girls flag football.

It got underway on Friday morning at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have been lending their support to flag football to expand the game among young people.

Friday's professional instructors will include Monica Livingston a former professional football player and current trainer for Positive Coaching Alliance, Austin Bowe a former women's head coach for Team USA, Jaison Jones Midland University's head coach, and Matthew Reimel from Reigning Champs Experiences.

The sessions included tips on developing the triple-impact competitor, offensive and defensive practice drills and strategy and a Pennsylvania girls flag officiating overview.

The Eagles will list future community engagement events on their website.

