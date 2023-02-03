Eagles' luggage packed as team gears up for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Birds will be back on the practice field Friday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

They're already packed up and ready to fly to Arizona. The team tweeted pictures of the luggage that's loaded up for the flight out west on Sunday.

The players sound eager to go.

"Already feels like it's been a super long week," Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said. "The anticipation, I'm sure it's going to get longer as the week goes on and we're locked up in a hotel. But, you know, it's a lot better than being locked on your couch."

That's for sure.

And in the locker room, Brandon Graham is looking dressed to impress for the game. CBS Philadelphia found him sporting some Super Bowl gear in the locker room Thursday.

The Birds are heading to Arizona and so is our team.

Pat Gallen, Jessica Kartalija, Don Bell and Marcella Baietto will have the latest on the Super Bowl preparations starting Monday.

