Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles' luggage packed as team gears up for Super Bowl LVII

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles packing up for Super Bowl LVII
Eagles packing up for Super Bowl LVII 00:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Birds will be back on the practice field Friday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

They're already packed up and ready to fly to Arizona. The team tweeted pictures of the luggage that's loaded up for the flight out west on Sunday.

The players sound eager to go.

"Already feels like it's been a super long week," Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said. "The anticipation, I'm sure it's going to get longer as the week goes on and we're locked up in a hotel. But, you know, it's a lot better than being locked on your couch."

That's for sure. 

brandon-graham.jpg

And in the locker room, Brandon Graham is looking dressed to impress for the game. CBS Philadelphia found him sporting some Super Bowl gear in the locker room Thursday.

The Birds are heading to Arizona and so is our team.

Pat Gallen, Jessica Kartalija, Don Bell and Marcella Baietto will have the latest on the Super Bowl preparations starting Monday.

When we are not on TV, we are always streaming on CBS News Philadelphia and online, right here on our stream.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 1:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.