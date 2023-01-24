Where to find unique Eagles gear ahead of NFC championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles merchandise is flying off store shelves ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game.

With so much gear available, fans are really looking for items that stand out from the rest.

"This hoodie has been super popular," Valerie Safran, owner of Open House, said.

Business is booming at Open House on South 13th street in Center City as Eagles fans stock up on merchandise ahead of Sunday's big matchup.

"As they keep winning and go into the playoffs, we start to sell out of things, so t-shirts and hoodies especially," Safran said.

There's a $14 coffee mug that says "Win or lose, I bleed green."

"Sundays are for the Birds" socks are also for 14 bucks.

There are also Eagles koozies, stickers, beanies, onesies, shot glasses and keychains, but the most popular item is this $78 hoodie that says "Go Birds."

"'No one likes us, we don't care,' Jason Kelce said this when they won the Super Bowl, and ever since then, it's just been a saying that people love."

"Another hot-selling item is a 'Fly or Die' flag for $74. It's custom made by Oxford Pennant in Buffalo, New York."

"Nobody else has this. Our camp flags are completely unique to this store," Safran said.

Fans are also picking up unique merchandise online.

Ryan Cassidy, owner of Philly Goat, a website where the hottest item is a $32 trucker hat that says, "Iggles."

"Another item that's really popular right now is our NFC East Pac Man hoodie," Cassidy said.

Also trending is the "It's A Philly Thing" hoodie. For $40 to $50 bucks on Diamanti Studio.

Anya Chuyko, the owner of the website, says making the apparel is a painstaking process.

"I buy the vinyl. I have the cricut machine, cut it out, and then I use a heat press, press it on, then voila! You've got the product," Chuyko said.

Back at Open House, the owners say business is expected to get even busier if the Eagles clinch a Super Bowl spot on Sunday.