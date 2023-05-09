Eagles' Fletcher Cox honored by AC for donating money for police K9

Fletcher Cox honored by Atlantic City for donating money to help police department get a K9

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City is honoring Eagles star Fletcher Cox.

He donated money to help the police department get a K9.

Two-year-old Narco is trained in patrol and narcotics detection.

Narco and his handler Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos graduated from the K-9 training academy in March.

Mayor Marty Small issued a proclamation and thanked Cox for his generosity.

"As both a Philadelphia Eagles fan and an Atlantic City fan, this is extra special," said Mayor Small. "The greatest police department in the world now has a new K-9, and we owe that to Fletcher Cox. Through his donation, Fletcher is showing us he doesn't just make an impact on the field, but off it as well. Narco has already proven to be a worthwhile addition to the Atlantic City Police Department, and we can't thank Fletcher enough for his generosity."