Eagles fans still believe in team despite Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The game didn't end the way we were hoping, but Eagles fans say their support is unwavering.

In fact, they're already moving past Super Bowl LVII and looking ahead to next season.

Eagles fans streamed into the team's pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field Monday and say they're grateful to the Birds for an incredible season, though the outcome of the Super Bowl still stings.

"Tough loss," Jim Similia said. "We played well. Our defense didn't play well, but the offense played great."

They're showing support for the team by buying more merchandise they'll use to cheer on the Birds next season at future games.

"I was hoping to get some Super Bowl merchandise, Super Bowl champion merchandise, but unfortunately, we did not get that," Justine Booker said.

Sunday's defeat was the latest in a string of heartbreaks for the City of Brotherly Love.

"I went to the conference final for the Union and watched the MLS Cup Final loss and I went to the World Series game and watched the loss after that," Steve Brown said.

Eagles fans say Super Bowl LVII offers a learning opportunity, so the team can continue to grow and come back better than ever.

"I think that their coaching is very good, but I think they need to do more on defense," a man said. "More defense protection and more protecting Jalen [Hurts]."

And speaking of Hurts, fans say they're proud of him for breaking an NFL record.

He reached 70 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

"I think Hurts played better than Mahomes, truthfully," Duriel Barnes said. "He showed what he can do. I think he will be paid big numbers for the Birds next year."

And with Hurts leading the team, fans say the Birds will be ready to become league champions next season.

"We're hoping to go to Super Bowl 58 and win it," Booker said.

A loyalty to the Eagles that remains undefeated.