Eagles fans pick up fresh gear at Mitchell & Ness ahead of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At Mitchell & Ness in Center City, they've seen countless fans come through to pick up something green ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

All 32 NFL teams are represented throughout the store, but all eyes were on the Eagles gear.

"Anything kelly green is a top sell right now," Store manager Josh Steinberg said.

In 1904, the Philly based company started as a sports equipment store. It's now a worldwide brand specializing in throwback sports apparel.

Steinberg is a lifelong Eagles fan. He said the draft is bringing in customers and giving him hope for the upcoming season.

"Especially coming off of that Super Bowl loss we need to really lock in and make sure we get these picks right," Steinberg said.

It's a hope that isn't shared by many on his sales team.

"Don't get me wrong I do have a lot of love for my Eagles, but I was born and raised as a Patriots fan," sales associate Amir Williams said.

"If my team is playing and another co-worker's team, we'll be butting heads throughout the day," sales associate and Lions fan Steven DiPaolo said.

Even though they can't come together on a team, at least they can agree on their predictions for the draft. Most only had one name in mind.

"I've been hearing a little bit about Bijan Robinson talk," DiPaolo said.

"Bijan Robinson, running back out of Texas," Steinberg said.

"If they end up getting that running back then I feel like they'll have all the key pieces that they need to go to the Super Bowl," Williams said.

It'll be a long road ahead, but fans are ready with their new gear and a new chance for an even better season.