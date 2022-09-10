Eagles fans gearing up for Sunday's season kickoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fever is spiking. People all over our region are getting excited about the start of the Eagles' regular season.

At the Eagles Pro-Shop, fans are flocking already, and planning for Sunday's game has begun.

"Every year before the season starts I am coming here," Eagles fan Derrel Jones said, "see what's new and kind of pick around and make sure that I get the right gear, that lucky gear that's going to take us all the way to the Super Bowl."

And it's not just Gameday attire that's being decided. For two grandparents and season ticket holders, they have to make some pretty hard decisions too.

"We've already planned for this Sunday and, in fact, we are missing two of our granddaughters' cheerleading competition. They are cheerleading for their local teams. We have got to watch the game," Michael Moore, season ticket holder, said.