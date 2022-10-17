Eagles fans celebrate after their Birds defeat the Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans hope the team's momentum will help propel them through this upcoming bye week as they celebrate the team's victory against the Cowboys. It was a late night for the Eagles but it was well worth it.

Sunday night's win made this an epic weekend for Philadelphia sports fans.

Fans cheered on an Eagles victory against their nemesis, the Dallas Cowboys, with a 26 to 17 win, making the Birds 6 and 0.

Eagles fans are feeling good, after last night's win.

"Philly sports are just killing it. it's exciting," a fan said.

"I love my Eagles, we're number one," another fan added while an eagle was flapping its wings at the brim of his cap.

The Eagles have a week off before they are back here at the Linc where they will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. Go Birds.