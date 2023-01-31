Eagles superfan crowdfunding Super Bowl LVII tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Always shoot your shot" is a motto one young Eagles superfan has heading into Super Bowl LVII. You may remember Giovanni Hamilton, better known as "Gio" from video back during Eagles training camp in 2019.

The now 15-year-old lives in Indianapolis but still cheers on his Birds from nearly 650 miles across the country.

The podcaster has talked with Eagles stars, including Jalen Hurts.

Gio is now crowdfunding to buy tickets to see the Birds play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

GUYS I THINK WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!! thank you so much to the donor that just donated $10,000 this means everything to me and such a dream come true.



as soon as we reach the goal we are buying the tickets guys!!!!!! GOOOO BIRDS!!!!!! https://t.co/DQTC3NWtDT pic.twitter.com/VINV6GnJ1M — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) January 31, 2023

Since starting his fundraiser this morning, the high schooler has raised over $14,000 dollars.

Fans from all over have donated, leaving social media comments.

"To be at this game would be amazing because I have a connection with some of these people," Gio said, "so it's more than a game. I started a fundraiser to try to get out to Arizona just trying to see my guys. I will be in the nosebleed of nosebleeds if I have to. I am just trying to get out there to see my guys win another Super Bowl. "It would mean the world you know, just growing up loving the Eagles and just loving this entire organization from Mr. [Howie] Roseman, who has been so kind to me, Nick Sirianni has been so kind to me, and Jalen Hurts, who I had on the podcast, just a guy who really relates with the fans," Gio added, "and, and to, to be at this game would be amazing because I have a connection with some of these people. So it's more than a game, you know? "I'm always the odd one out, it seems like I'm always the black sheep wherever I go. So, to be able to fit in and in just the NFL is been one of the best things in my entire life. Probably the best experience that I've ever had is being able to relate with all fan bases around the league, every fan base has embraced me and just every team has embraced me and that's why this game is such a beautiful thing."

Gio says if his goal of $16,000 isn't reached a few days before the Super Bowl, he will give back the money to those who donated.