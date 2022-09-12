Eagles DE Derek Barnett suffers season-ending torn ACL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Week 1 win on the road is always a good start to the NFL season. It wasn't perfect, but the Birds got the job done and beat the Lions 38-35 in Detroit.

But, some bad news for the defense. Defensive end Derek Barnett is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed during a press conference on Monday.

"Derek will be out and he tore his ACL, obviously that's a big blow for us. I love the way Derek Barnett comes to work every day and plays with grittiness, and toughness. I am a huge Derek Barnett fan and he will be missed," Sirianni said.

HC Nick Sirianni on DE Derek Barnett. pic.twitter.com/i3qqb1BjZC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2022

