Eagles DE Derek Barnett suffers season-ending torn ACL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Week 1 win on the road is always a good start to the NFL season. It wasn't perfect, but the Birds got the job done and beat the Lions 38-35 in Detroit. 

But, some bad news for the defense. Defensive end Derek Barnett is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed during a press conference on Monday. 

"Derek will be out and he tore his ACL, obviously that's a big blow for us. I love the way Derek Barnett comes to work every day and plays with grittiness, and toughness. I am a huge Derek Barnett fan and he will be missed," Sirianni said.   

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni held a press conference on Monday afternoon. You can watch his press conference in the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 11:02 AM

