Eagles claim running back Trey Sermon off waivers from 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has another former college teammate with him now in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday afternoon claimed running back Trey Sermon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Sermon, 23, was a third-round pick out of Ohio State University in 2021. Last season, he played in nine games and started two, rushing for 167 yards and a touchdown. He played just one snap against the Eagles last season after suffering a head injury after an illegal hit by former Birds safety K'Von Wallace.

Eagles have claimed RB Trey Sermon off of waivers. pic.twitter.com/PakOIzOvKQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 1, 2022

Sermon played with Hurts at the University of Oklahoma during Hurts' final collegiate season in 2019. He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020 season.

Sermon joins running backs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott on the Eagles' active roster.

The Eagles open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 in Detroit.