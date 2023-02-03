How the Eagles' Christmas album changed lives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' road to the Super Bowl includes a Christmas album that became a blockbuster.

Proceeds from it are now helping abused children in Philadelphia.

Who knew Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson could sing so well – they're sensational.

On the receiving end of that popular album is a Philadelphia mental health center that's changing lives.

The album sold out three times -- $250,000 of the proceeds were donated to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, where abused children and their families get mental health services

"For them, to be so interested in supporting the work that we do, the mission, the vision of this organization is amazing," Ismael Alvarez, of CCTC, said.

Money from the album helped pay for the Christmas toy drive that provided gifts to a thousand children.

"If you would see how happy these children were during the holidays," Alvarez said. "The look on their faces, the excitement, the happiness, the gratitude. Those little faces were just amazing."

Money from the album is also supporting CCTC's Therapeutic Summer Camp – the only one in the city.

"We provide services to children that unfortunately are not able to remain in a regular camp," Edith Lopez, of CCTC, said.

At the CCTC Summer Camp, children get psychological services mixed with supervised fun, a productive summer off the streets.

"When they start school, it's like a brand new kid," Lopez said.

These are fingerprints of the children, a note to the Eagles that says thank you for showing up for us on and off the field good luck at the Super Bowl

"I have no question that we're going to win," Lopez said.

Our titans on the field who sing like angels.

With a Philly special helping to ease the burdens of traumatized children

CCTC has a variety of mental health programs, treating thousands of children each year.

The album was printed on green vinyl, selling for $75 each.