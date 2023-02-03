Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII toy figures are for winners only

Mattel only making "Little People" for Super Bowl LVII winner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you ready for a toy Jalen Hurts figure on your desk?

You can now order these Mattel "Little People" figures to commemorate Super Bowl LVII.

The exclusive set features three NFL players from each team. For Eagles fans, there's Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and one "super fan."

Chiefs fans would receive Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and a superfan.

Here's the catch: fans of the teams can pre-order them now, but Mattel will only make the version tor the team that wins.

So all orders for the Chiefs toys will be canceled next Sunday night, hopefully.

You can order on Mattel's website. Delivery is expected by Aug. 31, 2023 at the latest.